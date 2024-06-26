The members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan addressed on Tuesday the sighting of Chinese naval ships in the Balabac Strait, which sparked widespread fear among Palaweños and raised concerns about the province’s readiness in case war erupts due to tensions between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Many are speculating that China is preparing to launch an attack on the Philippines, starting with the province. If this happens, they said Palawan will be the first to be impacted and could suffer the most if it is not ready to handle such a crisis.

Board Member Rafael Ortega believes that the presence of these Chinese battleships poses a “clear and present danger.”

A staunch claimant of the WPS, China first had its warships spotted in the Balabac Strait on June 19, followed by the sighting of its China Coast Guard (CCG) “monster ship” near El Nido on June 25.

“Andoon na, nakaka-bahala na—clear and present danger. Very clear na nandyan na, malapit na malapit na,” Ortega said in his privilege speech.

Ortega, however, clarified that his concern isn’t about the military’s operations in conducting resupply missions, which are confidential in nature, but rather the readiness of Palawan in case a serious conflict breaks out in the disputed waters.

He referenced his March 19 privilege speech, where he expressed his worry about the potential for war erupting in the contested waters and questioned whether the province has implemented readiness measures for Palaweños.

“Handa ba ang lalawigan ng Palawan? Ang pamunuan ng Palawan ba ay may ginagawa nang preparasyon kung magkaroon ng giyera laban sa China? May plano ba ang ating pamahalaan sakaling mangyari ito?” he asked.

He asked if there is a plan, and if so, what steps are being taken to ensure its implementation. Ortega said these timely questions come from the Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress (P4), a civil society organization led by convenor Joaquin Philippe Ortega, his nephew.

In his privilege speech, he also asked the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and similar offices in the municipalities whether there is a system in place.

He inquired about how civilians would be organized in the event of war. He also questioned whether there are air raid systems in Palawan and, if so, how the coordination between government agencies would be handled. He asked whether these systems would work effectively and what their range would be.

Ortega further questioned whether Palawan would be food sufficient if a crisis occurred in the WPS. He also asked if there is a plan for massive recruitment to bolster the reserve force, which would be crucial in supporting the country during times of extreme need.

“Sana sa lalong madaling panahon ay mag-convene na ang Palawan Peace and Order Council para maging preparado ang bawat Palaweño,” he said.

Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa echoed Ortega’s concerns, explaining that Palawan must be prepared for human-induced disasters.

“Dapat makausap din natin yong Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) para malaman din natin kung ano ang kailangang gawin ng mamamayan kung may ganyang kaganapan,” he said.

Zaballa suggested the creation of a special council dedicated to focusing on the WPS to ensure the province stays informed about developments in the disputed waters.

Board Member Al-Nashier Ibba clarified that the area in Palawan waters is designated for innocent passage by international ships and that monitoring by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is active in the area, with four Chinese naval warships detected and challenged on June 19.

Describing the Balabac Strait as a vital sea lane connecting the West Philippine Sea and the Sulu Sea, he voiced concern over Chinese warships seen 12 nautical miles from the nearest mainland in Balabac, a claim substantiated by former Barangay Bancalaan Captain Roy Reyes.

“Habang maaaring ituring na karaniwan ang pagdaan ng mga barkong ito sa ilalim ng international maritime law, hindi natin ito dapat balewalain, lalo na sa mga pangyayari nitong mga nakaraang araw,” he said.

The CCG aggressively blocked on June 17 the Philippine resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal by intentionally ramming the rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) of Filipino troops, pelting them with coral stones and other hard objects, puncturing their vessels, and threatening them with bolos, axes, and improvised spears made from pipe tubes.

SN1 Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo lost his right thumb when the keel of a steel-hulled CCG vessel, which was ramming their RHIB, struck and severed it.

“Ang mga ganitong agresibong aksyon ay hindi katanggap-tanggap at nagha-highlight ng patuloy na tensyon sa West Philippine Sea,” he said, explaining that the increasing presence of Chinese vessels signifies a concerning pattern that must be addressed immediately.

Ibba said the videos released by the AFP showing the hostilities perpetrated by the CCG forces should “serve as a wake-up call” to all Filipinos, underscoring the need to strengthen the country’s maritime defenses and enhance its surveillance capabilities.

More importantly, he said the Philippines should strengthen its alliances with countries that share the same stance to ensure the safety and security of its maritime borders.

He called on the Senate to thoroughly investigate the belligerent actions of the CCG against Filipino troops in Ayungin, and urged the government to develop a comprehensive strategy addressing the multi-faceted challenges the country faces in the WPS.

Meanwhile, Board Member Ryan Maminta expressed his desire for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to visit the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to understand the administration’s plans for the WPS and to learn about Palawan’s role in those plans.