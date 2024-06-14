A former military official said the national government is on the right track in addressing the issue of the West Philippine Sea.

Retired Marine Col. Ariel Querubin said the government is slowly getting things done and is “in the right direction” because the issue was not given primary attention several years ago, as there were other matters that were prioritized.

“Kumbaga, inaamin naman natin na hindi naman natin napag-ukulan ng pansin itong West Philippine Sea. The problem is, napabayaan natin ng husto,” Querubin said in a press conference on Thursday, June 13.

“Nag-focus tayo sa internal problem natin, halos lahat ng modernization napunta sa ground force. Napabayaan yung air force, yung navy at yung coast guard,” he stated adding that even the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) should have been included.

The problem wasn’t created overnight but over the years. So, nag-uumpisa pa lang tayo na bumangon at manindigan.

Querubin also recalled that the problem was not created overnight but over the years, starting way back in the 1990s when China occupied Mischief Reef in 1995 and started constructing facilities there. In response, the Philippine government grounded the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in 1998 to serve as a military outpost.

Ayungin Shoal is now one of the hotspots in the WPS where China has been harassing Philippine resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre.

Another problem, Querubin said, is that we are allowing China to bully and harass the resupply missions.

The former renegade soldier further stated that another concern the government needs to address is the revival of the Self-Reliance Defense Posture (SRDP), a program implemented by the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. but was scrapped when he was removed from office.

“Kung meron sana yan, hindi sana tayo ganito na nagde-depend pa sa mga super powers. Kasi kung self-reliant tayo, we can stand on our own,” he explained, adding that it will not be necessary for us to seek assistance from other super powers.

But since the country is not really ready to stand on its own, we will need assistance from others, he said.

Furthermore, Querubin lauded the efforts of the Department of National Defense (DND) with the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) and the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Sabi nila ito (CADC) yung concept where we will assert our sovereign rights,” he said.

But more importantly, he said the very first step needed is for Filipinos to be united with one voice in asserting the country’s rights in the WPS.

“Kasi kung mapapansin mo, may ibang grupo na bumibigay na. Hindi ko alam kung ano yung nakita nila,” he lamented.