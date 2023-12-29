Quendy Fernandez of the Palawan Swim Club is among the 44 athletes participating in the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships from February 26 to March 9, 2024, at the New Clark City (NCC) Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Her inclusion on the list of athletes competing in the Asian swimming championships was part of an announcement made by the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) on Thursday, December 28, stating that the group consists of 22 boys and 22 girls.

They were chosen based on their World Aquatics qualifying points during the national tryouts at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last October.

Fernandez, a member of the University of the Philippines swimming team, was the MVP and Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 86. She recently won six gold medals at the Philippine National Games.

The 18-year-old, a graduate of Puerto Princesa City Science High School (PPCSHS), once dominated the 100-meter backstroke in the women’s secondary category at the Palarong Pambansa, setting a new record of 1 minute 06.35 seconds.

Since 2018, Fernandez has been a prominent member of the Palawan Swimming Club. In December 2022, she represented the Philippines at the 44th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, finishing fourth in the 100-meter backstroke.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) head coach Stephen Mark Dalisay said that while Fernandez is into swimming, she never sets aside her studies as she graduated with high honors.

The tournament, initially planned for this month, anticipates around 1,400 swimmers competing, with each country allowed up to 44 entries.

“In line with our formal request to the World Aquatics for the recognition of this championship as an official qualifying competition for the 2024 Paris Olympics, we anticipate a fierce and spirited competition among the 45 participating countries of Asia Aquatics,” PAI Secretary General and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain said in a memorandum sent to all swimming stakeholders on December 19.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reports that Xandi Chua from TopSwim Club, a veteran of the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships, and Chloe Isleta from One Ilocos Sur, a 2022 Vietnam SEA Games gold medalist, will lead the national team. They will participate in the girls’ 18 years and above category in the 200m Individual Medley and 50m freestyle, having earned 762 and 749 World Aquatics points respectively.

Thanya Dela Cruz of Ayala Harpoons (50m breaststroke, 31.83), Erin Castrillo of Rising Atlantis (50m backstroke, 30.80), Alyssa Ng of Wave Runners (50m breaststroke, 33.97), and Fernandez (100m backstroke, 1:05.49) will be participating alongside them.

Participating in the men’s 18 years old and above category are Joshua Gabriel Ang of Golden Sea Eagles (100m butterfly, 54.63), Jemmuel Booh De Leon of Aklan Swimming Club (50m butterfly, 25.00), Raymund Vera Paloma of Nautilus (400m freestyle, 4:07.61), Rian Marco Tirol (50m breaststroke, 29.49) and brothers Miguel (100m freestyle, 51.79) and Rafael Barreto (100m butterfly, 55.44) of Ayala Harpoons.

Entries in the boys 15-17 class are Albert Jose Amaro of San Beda (50m butterfly, 25.67), Evo Nicolai Enot of Ayala Harpoons (100m freestyle, 54.10), Peter Cyrus Dean of Killerwhale Elite (50m backstroke, 27.47), Paulo Miguel Labanon of Rasa Wavemaker (200m freestyle, 1:59.58), Aaron Gordoncillo of NOBD Swimmers (50m breaststroke, 30.53), Zayden Ramos of Behrouz Elite (50m freestyle, 24.76), Huge Antonio Parto of Behrouz Elite (100m butterfly, 58.55), and Jaime Uandorr Maniago of Waverunners (50m breaststroke, 31.15).

In the girls’ division are Heather White (50m freestyle, 26.47)) and Jasmine Mojdeh(200m butterfly, 2:18.50), Qatar-based Arabella Taguinota, (100m breastroke, 1:12.82), Trixie Ortiguerra of Tarlac Mako Shark (50m backstroke, 31.20), Cy Delos Santos of Marikina Poseidon (50 breaststroke, 33.95), Patricia Mae Cantor of Ilustre East Aquatics (100m butterfly, 1:04.84), FJ Catherine Cruz of Mabalacat City Race (50m backstroke, 26.19), and Kacie Gabrielle Tionko of Salabides Swim Sting (100m freestyle, 1:01.07).

In the boys 12-14 line-up are national junior record-holder Jamesray Ajido of QC Buccaneers (100m butterfly, 57.12), Rodevic Gonzalvo of Green Blasters(100m butterfly, 1:01.27), Aishel Evangelista of Beta Swim Club (400m freestyle, 4:26.00), Ashton Clyde Jose of Leviathan Swim (200m breaststroke, 2:34.90), Jet Daryl Berueda of Daxx Swim Club (100m freestyle, 57.75), Rio Coliyat of Aqua Sonics (200m breaststroke, 2:36.63), Elijah Ebayan of South Warriors Swim (50m butterfly, 27.81), Sebastian Marcelo of Barracuda (50m breaststroke, 32.69).

Those who qualified in the girls 12-14 category are Raina Coleman of Dax Swim (100m breaststroke, 1:16.90), Kyla Loise Bulaga of La Union BullShark (100m butterfly, 1:07.04), Nuche Veronica Ibit of Aklan Swim Team (50m freestyle, 28.63), Liv Abigail Florendo of Ilocos Sur Aqua (200m freestyle, 2:17.06), Paulene Obebe of Aqua Sprint (50m freestyle, 28.86), Krystal Ava David of Golden Sea Eagles (200m breaststroke, 2:50.48), Kaisha Blair Asturiano of Flying Lampasot (100m freestyle, 1:03.66) and Jemeina Pagaran of Otters Swimming (50m backstroke, 33.28).

The Asian Age Group Swimming Championships is the second international competition that will be staged in the New Clark City Swimming Complex after the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019. (with a report from PNA)