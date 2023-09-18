A dispute between two individuals during a drinking session in Barangay Amas, Brooke’s Point, turned fatal on Sunday when one of them lethally attacked the other with a bolo.

The deceased has been identified as Jorge Mirano Rubio by local law enforcement. According to the provincial police report, Rubio initiated the confrontation with the individual in question, identified as Reming Esti Sinialan, during their gathering at a relative’s residence.

Following the argument, Sinialan went home to rest, but Rubio pursued him and began pelting stones at his residence. Sinialan initially attempted to defend himself using a stick, but the situation escalated, leading him to retrieve a machete and fatally injure Rubio.

Officers from Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) discovered Rubio’s lifeless body in a cornfield, along with the 24-inch machete used as the murder weapon.

The suspect voluntarily surrendered to barangay officials in Barangay Amas.