Quadrantid meteors to shower night skies this week

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the meteor shower will have its peak activity on January 3 and 4 where meteors can be seen at a rate of at least 20 meteors per hour.

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower will be observed from January 1 to 7 as the first astronomical event of 2021, the state weather bureau said.

“The Quadrantid meteor shower hits the Earth’s atmosphere at the rate of about 40 kilometers per second. The incinerated dust is said to be particles apparently derived from the debris ejected by the near-Earth asteroid 2003 EH,” PAGASA said.

However, the bright waning moon which is about 85% illuminated will cast an interfering glare across the nights which will interfere with shower activity viewing, PAGASA added.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the Quadrantids are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers which peak observed during early January.

Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors, it added.

NASA said that unlike most meteor showers which originate from comets, the Quadrantids originate from an asteroid called asteroid 2003 EH1 that takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun once.

