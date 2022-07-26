- Advertisement by Google -

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed murder and frustrated murder charges against the doctor involved in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City that killed three people and injured two others last Sunday, the Philippine National Police said on Tuesday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the arrested suspect Chao-Tiao Yumol, a physician, is detained at Camp Karingal and is now facing complaints for three counts of murder and frustrated murder in relation Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), violation of RA 10883 (New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016), and malicious mischief amounting to PHP80,000 before the Quezon City Prosecutors Office.

Fajardo said the QCPD filed the complaint on Monday evening.

“This case is considered solved already because the suspect has been apprehended and appropriate criminal cases have been filed before the Prosecutor’s Office,” Fajardo said.

- Advertisement -

Killed were former Lamitan City, Basilan Mayor Rosita Furigay, her executive assistant Victor George Capistrano, and campus security guard Jeneven Bandiala, who reportedly tried to stop the suspect.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina earlier said Yumol, 38, has a personal grudge against the slain Furigay.

Medina said the Furigays had filed 76 cyber libel cases against Yumol.

He added that Yumol was unable to practice his medical profession, saying that was one of his motivations for committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the League of Provinces of the Philippines called for a thorough probe to ensure that Yumol is “brought to justice”.

“On behalf of the 81 member provinces of the League and their respective governors, we collectively express our unequivocal condemnation on this useless and senseless attempt on the life of (former) Mayor Furigay that has cost her life and that of two others,” Presbitero Velasco Jr., LPP president and Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines chairperson, said in a statement.

Velasco honored Furigay’s contributions as a local chief executive who “selflessly served her constituencies in Lamitan, Basilan in order to deliver to them the development they have always aspired for, through accountable, transparent and participative governance.” (PNA)