PWD loses home to homeowners’ association

A 91-year old resident of Gabo Road in Barangay San Miguel was left homeless, after losing a civil case against Tan Kiao Homeowners Association. (Photo courtesy of Melody Caspe)

Amador Dapuya, a senior citizen and a PWD, resisted the demolition of his house at Gabo Road in Barangay San Miguel on Friday, but he was unable to do something about the order issued by Judge Rohima Sara of Branch 2 of the City Trial Court (CTC).

A 91-year old person with a disability (PWD) was left homeless, after losing in a civil case against the Tan Kiao Homeowners Association.

Amador Dapuya, a senior citizen and a PWD, resisted the demolition of his house at Gabo Road in Barangay San Miguel on Friday, but he was unable to do something about the order issued by Judge Rohima Sara of Branch 2 of the City Trial Court (CTC).

“Higit tatlumpu’t limang taon na kami nakatira dito,” Dapuya contended pointing out that, “Nagbayad kami noon ng P24,000 sa loob ng limang taon pero noong pumunta kami sa Registry of Deeds, wala daw silang record.”

In a writ of demolition obtained by Palawan News, Dapuya was first issued notice to vacate on April 16, 2018, which he countered with an ex-parte motion to stop the implementation.

The long land dispute ultimately ended when the appellate court ruled in favor of TKHA, granting its request for a writ of demolition in November 2019.

Dapuya, and two other family members, refused to vacate the parcel of land even after several notices were served in 2018 and 2019.

The land title was named under Tan Kiao Homeowners Association (TKHA) and no records therein showed any prior agreement made into with Dapuya, according to the Registry of Deeds.

TKHA declined to issue any statement and instead cited the court order which “renders the judgment in favor of the homeowners association.

Dapuya and his family are now temporarily residing at the Magadia residence, their neighbors, out of “kindness in a time of need”.

Related

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.