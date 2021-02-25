PWD inmates receive cash allowance

One of the inmates receiving his cash allowance from PDAO. Photo from IPPF PIO’s Facebook page.

Some 82 inmates of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) possessing disabilities have received P2,000 in cash allowance from the Person with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) of Puerto Princesa City as part of its quarterly financial assistance for 2021.

CTOII Reynaldo Alagao Jr of External Affairs Sevices (EAS) said the 82 PWD recipients are the qualified beneficiaries as approved and evaluated by PDAO from four ICF sub-colonies in Iwahig, Montible, Inagawan, and Sta. Lucia.





Qualified persons deprived of liberty with disabilities receive cash allowances with the assistance of Person with Disability Affairs Office of Puerto Princesa. | Photos from IPPF PIO’s Facebook page.

Even with movement restrictions, Alagao said PDLs continuously receive their cash allowance from PDAO. However, the first allowance in 2021 was delayed for a week after the spike of COVID cases in Puerto Princesa.

“Diretso lang [ang release], hindi siya nahinto, na-delay lang ng one week dahil another wave ng COVID for pero after one week ay ito na uli, nakahabol,” Alagao said.

“Nag-start ang bigayan ng PDAO sometime in 2018 tapos dati ay hindi pa siya P2,000, kung ano ‘yong natatanggap ng disabled person sa labas ibig sabihin sa bayan, start sila ng P1,500. Ngayon lang naging P2,000 kasi tinaasan na rin ng city government yong bigayan sa disabled sa labas. First time nila makatanggap na P2,000 ngayon ay quarterly,” he added.

ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said the beneficiaries are already disabled individuals before they were committed inside the prison.

“Napakalaking bagay nito, pantawid sa kanilang pangangailangan, ‘yong basic needs naman nila like food, medicine ay pino-provide ng IPPF. Iyong tulong ng PDAO ay napakaling tulong sa kanila for their own personal needs bukod sa binibigay ng bureau,” Evangelista said.

