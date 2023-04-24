It’s another weekend, and the city is well into its dry season, so the sun is beating down mercilessly. Despite the sweltering heat—kasi dapat mabagal ang takbo ng araw—time seems to fly by quickly, and it’s challenging to keep up.

How can we get a never-ending supply of cool air in this heat?

It’s Saturday; I’m at home taking care of my mother, who just had a procedure called arteriovenous fistula (AVF). It is a surgical connection made between an artery and a vein, typically in the arm, to create access for dialysis treatment in patients with kidney failure.

Close monitoring is essential as there is a possibility of her bending her left arm, which is bawal na bawal to avoid any potential harm to the fistula.

While taking care of her, I opened a private message from a netizen seeking help from Palawan News regarding a river located in Sitio Boong, Barangay Dumanguena, Narra. She expressed regret for the river because of the garbage she saw.

Looking at the photos tells me a significant section of the river has been reduced to a parched state due to the dry season. The once submerged large rocks are now exposed, the riverbank is arid, and while the plants still exhibit a verdant appearance, they are undoubtedly grappling with the impacts of drought.

It is undeniably beautiful, and perhaps in the not-so-distant future, it could be really, really a sought-after destination in Narra. Yan ay kung hindi maunang masira dahil sa mga basurang iniiwanan. The area is more likely to get ruined because of the irresponsible visitors who leave trash behind.

Many people pretend to be unaware of the dangers of trash near water systems. Rivers are important suppliers of water for a variety of reasons, including drinking, irrigation, and aquatic habitat. When waste products are left carelessly near them, however, they pose serious threats to the ecology and human health. Kundi ba naman mga BOnBOn ang mga nag-iiwan ng basura dyan.

Kung di pa niyo alam, mga sobra kayong tinamaan ng lin*ik, plastics, food waste, chemicals, and other pollutants can contaminate the water, leading to a host of health problems for both humans and animals.

You don’t need rocket science to know that they can cause flooding during heavy rains, resulting in damage to properties and infrastructure, as well as displacement of communities living close by. The accumulation of garbage can also create breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, posing a threat to public health.

According to a representative from the local government, a community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) association is in charge of managing this up-and-coming destination, which is a positive step. But, there is a need for increased efforts to protect it from irresponsible individuals who lack awareness and respect for the environment.

If the problem is not addressed, the ugly sight of garbage can have negative impacts on tourism, as it detracts from the natural beauty of the environment. Rivers are often popular recreational areas, and the presence of garbage can deter visitors, leading to economic losses for local communities that rely on tourism.

As responsible citizens, it is our duty to protect our rivers and keep them clean. Proper waste disposal is a simple yet powerful action we can take to prevent their pollution and preserve their integrity. Garbage should be disposed of in designated trash bins or brought home for proper disposal. Educating ourselves and others about the importance of not leaving garbage near rivers is crucial in creating awareness and promoting responsible waste management practices.

Let us be mindful of our responsibility to protect and preserve these precious resources. Let’s work together to keep our rivers clean and healthy for ourselves and future generations.

Remember, a cleaner river means a healthier community. So let’s do our part and say no to leaving garbage near rivers.

Wag bobo.

