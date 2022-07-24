- Advertisement by Google -

Puerto Princesa’s Stephanie Jabagat bagged the championship in the National Age Group Chess Championships (NAGCC) – Under 12 category on Sunday, after notching seven straight wins and two draws.

The 11-year old woodpusher from Brgy. Babuyan displayed nerves of steel in the last round of the tournament, recovering from a weakened position after an early mistake in the opening and having lost two pawns.

“Through nerves of steel and resilience ay kalaban pa ang nag-collapse. Nabawi nya ang two pawns lumamang pa ng one pawn pero drawish ang position,” her coach Neal Garcia told Palawan News.

The victory earned for Stephanie a Woman National Master (WNM) Candidate title, a step closer to a full pledge master title if she can replicate her performance in another rated tournament.

- Advertisement -

The tournament, organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), gathered some 120 players that included the top 12 finishers who previously qualified via an online regional elimination and semifinal rounds in the boys and girls U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories.