Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron is creating a task force that will act against the possibility of the oil spill reaching city shores.

At Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, Mayor Bayron directed city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa to issue an executive order establishing a task team to identify strategies to mitigate the effects of the oil spill from the MT Princess Empress, the tanker that sank in Mindoro.

“City administrator, mag-issue tayo ng executive order organizing yong task force natin na mag-act doon sa possibility ng oil spill reaching the shores of Puerto Princesa,” Bayron said.

“Kailangan yong task force na ito, mabigyan ng instructions na mag-coordinate sa lahat ng mga municipalities and provinces kung saan nanggaling yong oil spill para lagi tayong informed kung nasaan na yong oil spill na yan,” he added.

Capt. Dennis Rem Labay of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan, on the other hand, told Palawan News also on Monday that the slick is unlikely to reach city coastlines due to a shift in the flow of current.

He noted that no additional oil spillage sightings have been reported in Palawan as of yesterday.

“Since nag-shift yong flow ng current, kasama na yong oil, at hindi na pumupunta sa atin, malamang wala na tayong ini-expect dito,” he said.

“As of today, or yesterday pa, wala kaming nakita na new oil spill sightings sa Palawan,” he added.

A report he shared to the media date March 16, claimed that no new sightings of the oil spill were also recorded in Calawag, Pamantolon, Casian, and Debangan, the barangays in Taytay where sightings were earlier reported.

