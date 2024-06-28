The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff has turned over to the Wildlife Rescue Center an adult osprey (Pandion haliaetus) found beside the river by residents of Barangay Babuyan.

The bird was found by a member of the Simbajon family on June 24. They immediately rescued it after noticing that it was getting weak and brought it to PCSDS the following day.

The osprey is now undergoing rehabilitation at the rescue center to regain strength before it is released back to the wild.

Meanwhile, Angelica Pia Namia also surrendered a Sunda box turtle (Cuora cuoro couro), which she found along the street in Brgy. Tiniguiban last Thursday, June 27, to PCSDS.

Both animals are classified as endangered species under PCSD Resolution No. 23-697.