Puerto Princesa’s most wanted person was apprehended in a joint operation conducted in Barangay Poblacion, Rizal, Palawan on Friday, February 16.

Alias “Janlo” was arrested on charges involving two counts of statutory rape, based on a warrant issued by the Family Court in the city.

The operation was coordinated by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Police Station 1, PPCPO Tracker Team, City Mobile Force Company, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan.

He is currently in police custody awaiting proper disposition and legal proceedings.