Puerto Princesa’s bid to become the country’s “sports tourism capital” is on track, on account of a series of international sporting events slated to take place here before the end of 2023, as well as those planned for next year.

City Tourism Office (CTF) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said the upcoming International Dragon Boat Race in 2024, which will see the participation of 72 countries, is contributing to this trend.

He stated that these developments are expected to further boost the city’s tourism business and that everyone involved should get ready to provide excellent service to the increasing stream of guests.

Among the events he mentioned happening before the end of the year are the World Table Tennis Championship on October 16-22; Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on November 10-12, featuring the Princesa Run, and Ironkid; and the International Dragon Boat Race Interclub Crew Competition.

He noted that the local government, through the CTO and other line offices, is actively preparing for these events, with the assumption that tourism stakeholders will be provided with services that embody Filipino hospitality.

“Bihira nating ma-experience yong mga world championship pagdating sa sports. Marami yan, marami na kasi ang direksyon nga ni Mayor [Lucilo Bayron] ay kasama ang sports tourism,” he said.

The highlight in 2024 will be the International Dragon Boat Race, with the participation of 72 countries, expected to take place in October. This event necessitates extensive preparations due to the large number of delegations coming from other countries.

In addition, he said that there is also an international beach competition scheduled for either June or July.

“Kung didikit sa Ironman, gagahulin sa oras para sa prepation kaya nag-decide si mayor na parang i-advance siya ng a month before ng Ironman. Kasi maraming requirements—maglalagay ng mga bleacher at saka mga media station dyan sa baywalk. So, talagang magkakaroon talaga ng facelift yong baywalk natin,” he said.

Alvior acknowledge that the city will face difficulties in hosting the world dragon boat race. However, Mayor Bayron reportedly pointed out to them that if they do not take advantage of the opportunity, it may slip away and they may not have another chance.

It was previously awarded to China, he added, but owing to the pandemic and conflicts with sports officials, it was put on hold and did not progress as anticipated.

The organizer is reportedly confident that the city can host the race for the Philippines since it had already experienced hosting it in the past.

“Marami lang mga requirements, pero sabi nga ni mayor ay, kung tanggihan natin itong opportunity na ito, baka hindi na bumalik. This is the first biggest event, if ever, na mangyayari sa Puerto Princesa,” he said.

“Ito yong sabi ni mayor na kapag nalampasan na natin ito, lahat ng events kakayanin na natin. Napaka gandang testing nito sa atin kung paano tayo mag handle ng mga international events,” Alvior elaborated.

He said these developments are expected to bring about numerous challenges due to the significance of preparedness, particularly as there may be additional opportunities on the horizon.