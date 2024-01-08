A senior tourism official in Puerto Princesa has highlighted a substantial increase in tourism this year, with tourist arrival data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) indicating approximately 529,000 visitors, though these numbers are not yet complete.

Demetrio Alvior Jr., chief of the City Tourism Department (CTD), noted a substantial improvement in 2023’s tourism figures compared to 2022.

“Yong latest na binigay ng DOT—kasi yong iba hindi pa rin nag-e-encode—nasa 529,000 tourist arrival tayo. So, parang mga 70 to 80 percent ang increase compared to the year 2022,” Alvior said on Friday in the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa program.

Alvior clarified that this figure includes tourists who stayed overnight in Puerto Princesa, excluding those from cruise ships or merely passing through the city.

Highlighting the city’s regional popularity, Alvior mentioned that it remains the top tourist destination in the Mimaropa region.

“Same with last year—sa buong Mimaropa ito, hindi sa Palawan lang,” he said, noting the importance of Palawan remaining the most visited attraction in the region, with more than five of its destinations ranking in the top list. This includes destinations like El Nido, Coron, and emerging spots such as Brooke’s Point and Linapacan.

Alvior also proudly referenced the city’s Standard Division, which achieved the foremost rank in accrediting tourism stakeholders within DOT Mimaropa, signifying high compliance with necessary standards and processes.

He shared insights from other local government units (LGUs), expressing their admiration for Puerto Princesa’s rapid recovery post-pandemic and post-Typhoon Odette.

“Marami akong mga nakausap sa ibang lugar na mga local government unit (LGU) at sabi nga nila nakakainggit ang Puerto Princesa kasi isa tayo sa mga mabilis na naka recover mula sa pandemic at saka sa bagyong Odette,” Alvior said.

This resurgence in tourism, according to Alvior, is a demonstration of the collaborative efforts among tourism players, underscoring the need to maintain and surpass these achievements.

In a move to diversify its tourism offerings, he said Mayor Lucilo Bayron’s administration is steering the city towards becoming a preferred destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

He elaborated on the multifaceted advantages of MICE tourism, including its significant economic impact through corporate spending.

Alvior said that corporate expenditures, including costs for venues, accommodation, dining, and transportation, surpass leisure travel spending, significantly benefiting the local economy.

“Itong MICE, isa sa pinaka malaking nadadala na turista sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Last year, almost 800 MICE events tayo, converted into almost 70,000 tourists. Ang kagandahan kapag MICE, may pera talaga ang mga turista na ito. Talagang gumagastos kaya nakikita ni mayor yong advantage,” he said.

While Puerto Princesa is ready for MICE events, Alvior highlighted the challenge of limited capacity, currently accommodating only 1,000 individuals.

To tackle this, Alvior explained that the city is planning to build convention centers, a strategy aimed at increasing the number of visitors and encouraging more flights to Puerto Princesa, thereby significantly enhancing its tourism infrastructure and its overall capacity to host larger events and more tourists.