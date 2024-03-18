Marvin Rodriguez has represented Puerto Princesa in the international stage after being selected to participate as a thought leader at the “Leap Forward: Boosting EX through People Analytics and AI,” roundtable discussion organized by ETHRWorld South-East Asia in collaboration with inFeedo on March 7 at Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila.

The discussion was aimed to address critical issues facing the Filipino workforce, with a particular focus on enhancing employee well-being programs through actionable insights and innovative strategies.

For Rodriguez, this opportunity represented a significant milestone in his career journey, as he was eager to share his knowledge and experiences to benefit others.

“I am at the stage of my career where I want to share what I’ve learned. To share my experience so that others would learn. So that others would benefit. This has been my calling in the corporate world, to make things easier by showing how I’ve managed things,” Rodriguez told Palawan News.

“It brings me joy that I am given platforms to share what I’ve learned. It’s a privilege to be invited by the industry and be listened to by professionals. This gives me a lot of honor to speak before them as a Puerto Princesan,” he added.

As a seasoned professional, Rodriguez believed in the power of communication, trust, and honest effort in fostering a positive work environment and driving success.

His participation in this event served not only as a recognition of his expertise but also as an opportunity to represent his hometown on a national stage.

Reflecting on his journey, Rodriguez saw this invitation as validation of his accomplishments and contributions in the corporate world.

He encouraged fellow Puerto Princesans to strive for excellence and take proactive steps to shape their own paths to success.

“First and foremost, strive for excellence. Do everything with your very best. Work smart and don’t simply depend on others. We have the capacity to succeed and we don’t need to wait for opportunities, we can shape opportunities and we can create them. Put in honest efforts in the work that we do,” he stressed.

For aspiring professionals from Puerto Princesa dreaming of making their mark on the international stage, Rodriguez offered words of encouragement.

“Anything is possible as long as you work hard to achieve your dreams. In your everyday life, strive to be better and this would magnify,” he said.

He believed that with dedication and hard work, anything was possible, and success knew no bounds. By seizing opportunities and continually striving for improvement, individuals could turn their dreams into reality and inspire others along the way.