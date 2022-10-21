The city government has welcomed HelloConnect, an inhouse business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology company, for bringing business to Puerto Princesa.

HelloConnect, whose headquarters is in Germany is the newest BPO that opened in the city in August at Robinsons Mall Palawan.

The BPO invested in the city, according to Lorraine Banzuelo, chief of the Local Economic Development and Investments Promotions Office (LEDIPO), after performing due diligence in other cities like Cebu and discovering that obtaining business permits is a quick and straightforward process.

“Imagine, pumunta lang sila kay Mayor [Lucilo Bayron] noong February and then August nag-operate na sila ng business nila. Ang maganda rin sa kanila they follow, wala silang reklamo kung ano ang ibibigay na [instructions] ng LGU like yong sa building permit,” she said at the Amos Taren radio program of the City Tourism Department (CTD).

She said HelloConnect also provided a testimonial on the ease of doing business in Puerto Princesa during a presentation recently conducted in a Business Forum at the Conrad Hotel in Manila by Mayor Bayron for the Board of Investors (BOI).

HelloConnect was established in 2019 to address the scalability, cost, and quality issues that arise as companies expand, it said on its website.

