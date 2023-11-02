The city welcomed the MS Silver Whisper at the Puerto Princesa port early Thursday morning, marking the first of six cruise ships anticipated to arrive throughout November.

Managed by Silversea Cruises, the cruise vessel made its way to the city’s port, arriving just past 7 a.m. It was carrying an estimated 382 passengers along with a crew of approximately 300.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said the visitors will spend the day visiting important sites in Puerto Princesa, including the underground river in Barangay Cabayugan, before they leave to their next port of call.

“Hindi lang itong MS Silver Whisper ang darating — anim lahat for the month of November. Pagdating ng December naman, meron dalawa, yong MV Norwegian Jewel and yong MV Aida Bella. We’re going to be very busy dahil sa dami ng darating, but lagi nating sinabi, this is the kind of busy na gusto natin,” he said.

He added that the city is set to experience a surge in activities as cruise ships are expected to arrive on November 4, 8, 16, 18, and 28.

These include the MV Norwegian Jewel, with around 2,500 individuals on board; MS Westerdam, with a capacity for 1,964 passengers and crew; and MS Star Breeze with an estimated 327 guests.

The city’s tourism head urged Puerto Princesa’s tourism frontliners to serve the visitors with the highest level of care and to exemplify the unique Filipino standard of service.