International flights to Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province resumed on March 4 as Royal Air’s arrival from Taipei, Taiwan, reestablished connection to the global network.

The flight, carrying 89 passengers, made its landing at the Puerto Princesa International Airport in Barangay San Miguel at 2:24 p.m.

Demetrio Alvior, the head of the City Tourism Department (CTD), said that the arrival of Royal Air and its passengers was celebrated with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

He said Royal Air has established a flight schedule to the city with departures every four days, planned for March 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, and 28.

“Seasonal lang kasi sila, at depende sa response ng Taiwan market. With this resumption, masaya tayo dahil may mga Taiwanese tourists in the coming days,” Alvior said.

As a special gesture for the inaugural arrival of Royal Air, all passengers were welcomed with simple tokens of appreciation and had the opportunity to taste traditional Filipino delicacies.