The city government is urging old and new businesses in Puerto Princesa to hire seniors and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in order to qualify for tax incentives, the head of its economic development and investments office said.

Lorraine Banzuelo, chief of the Local Economic Development and Investments Promotions Office (LEDIPO), said all they need to do is have PWDs and senior citizens as workers and apply to be granted business tax incentives mandated under City Ordinance 1084.

She said that businesses don’t have to hire a certain number of seniors and PWDs in order to get tax breaks from the city government through LEDIPO.

“Halimbawa may tindahan ka, kahit hindi tourism-related, at may mga senior citizens ka dyan [at] PWD, mag-apply lang doon sa office namin,” Banzuelo said in the Amos Taren radio program of the City Tourism Department (CTD).

“Makakapag avail sila ng business tax [incentive] naman. Discount on business tax just like the 20% discount kapag sa mga senior citizens. Ito meron din tayo kung ikaw, halimbawa ang may-ari senior citizen din, qualified siya. No number required, basta may senior citizen or PWD ka na employee. MSMES qualified din, basta mag-apply lang sila sa amin.,” she added.

Banzuelo said that so far in the city, only Puerto Electronico, Edwin’s Food Palace, and Barkadahan Palawan Lending have asked for and been given business tax incentives.

She said companies can benefit if they are willing to provide opportunities for senior citizens who are still able and willing to obtain gainful employment because they have strong work ethics, skilled and experienced, and attract more businesses among others.

