The city government is set to hand out a P5,000 one-time “gasoline subsidy” to some 8,000 qualified beneficiaries from the transport sector to help them cope with the soaring prices of fuel.

Qualified to receive the financial assistance are tricycle, multicab, and jeepney drivers and operators.

A budget of P40 million has been set aside for this purpose under City Ordinance 278-2022. The driver and operator will split the subsidy for each eligible unit, or P2,500 each.

Based on the list presented by the City Budget Office (CBO) to the Council during a special session on March, Puerto Princesa has 5,405 registered tricycle units and 571 multicabs and jeepneys.

The City Development Council (CDC) chaired by Mayor Lucilo Bayron urged that the handing out of financial assistance be completed before the campaign period begins on March 25.

Councilor Elgin Robert Damasco said another fuel subsidy may be offered after the elections.

The fuel subsidy, according to driver Mervin Batan, is a good move in light of the soaring fuel prices.

“Kahit papaano, malaking tulong yong P5,000 na subsidy na galing sa city. Makakaluwag-luwag kahit konti,” Batan, who earns P1,400 a day, said.

Petroleum companies announced an even higher price hike four days ago, marking the eleventh price hike in a series.

Caltex, Cleanfuel, Petron, Total, and Unioil raised diesel prices by P13.15 per liter and gasoline prices by P7.10 per liter. Caltex and Petron also increased to P10.50 per liter the price of kerosene.

The increases were higher than in the previous week, when gasoline prices jumped P3.60 per liter, diesel prices P5.85 per liter, and kerosene prices rose P4.10 per liter.