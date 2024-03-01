Puppetry has been part of Ernie Sarangaya’s life for over three decades.

Despite his father’s hopes for him to pursue a career in engineering, he decided to follow his passion for art and began practicing puppetry in 1988.

His passion later grew into a profession, which brought him to various television shows, children’s radio programs, and performances on the international stage.

Ernie was among the few puppeteers in the country during his time, whose clients included celebrities and politicians.

More than a career, lifting children has a special spot in his heart. He wanted to use puppetry to boost children’s artistry and education, including those with special needs.

“May heart ako sa mga bata talaga—Gumagawa ako ng puppets ng may down syndrome, autistic, and mute para maiangat ko sila. Every child is special in its own unique way,” he said.

At 61, Ernie admitted that he was no longer getting younger, so he continued to mentor fellow puppeteers in the country. But what he considers a greater legacy is to involve children in performances.

Despite living in digital time, many children are still unfamiliar with puppetry. He believes that it is essential to their learning as a visual material.

“I want to leave a legacy. I am not getting younger, I need to train a new generation—na someday sila rin naman. They will understand na we can lift others’ lives kahit anong means na ibigay sa inyo,” he said.

He wanted to involve students in the celebration of World Puppetry Day on March 21.

He used portions of his savings to establish a school with the aim of educating students in Quezon City.

However, he encountered a personal obstacle that led him to relocate to Puerto Princesa City in 2010. He brought his advocacy here and remained committed.

Ernie later ventured into the path of becoming a tourist guide through the City Tourism Office. He incorporated his art into educating tourists about Palawan’s environment, culture, and history.

His creations also include puppets that look like public figures, such as Philippine presidents and the late City Mayor Edward Hagedorn. Recalling his struggle with resources before, he also published books to help his fellow performers acquire knowledge in puppetry.

“Before, I would say noong nag-start ako ay for me to be known. Now, different na. To live a purpose, to lift others,” Ernie said.

Although he struggled to introduce himself to the local industry, he continued to do shows and connect with schools to help children be exposed to the art of puppetry.

“Very challenging kapag napag-uusapan ang pera pero I am so glad kapag nari-recommend ako, nagustuhan nila ‘yong performance ko,” he explained.

Ernie was also part of the Prinsipeng Bahaghari, a show brought by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Provincial Government of Palawan as part of the Sikatugyaw Festival celebrated during National Arts Month.

He is also part of groups like UNIMA, the International Ventriloquist Society, and Puppeteers of America.

Ernie still flies to Manila for some shows but commits to staying in Palawan for good.

“I bring life to my puppets and use them for my purpose. God brings us to life, not to manipulate us,” he added.

He envisions having an inter-school puppetry competition to keep the art alive in Palawan. As the industry flourishes, he also encourages clients to pay puppeteers the rate they deserve with respect to their art and profession. (RG/PIA MIMAROPA – Palawan)