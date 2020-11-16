Puerto Princesa to put up two “enhanced” satellite clinics

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall that the future enhanced satellite clinics will have birthing facilities that can accommodate five pregnant mothers delivering babies at the same time.

The city government is set to break grounds Tuesday for the construction of two enhanced satellite clinics in barangays Luzviminda and San Rafael.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall that the future enhanced satellite clinics will have birthing facilities that can accommodate five pregnant mothers delivering babies at the same time.

“Yong ating dalawang enhanced satellite clinics… bakit enhanced? Kasi merong birthing facility para sa limang nanay na sabay-sabay manganganak, kayang asikasuhin ng ating satellite clinic,” he said.

He said both projects have already undergone bidding and are ready to break ground in the two barangays on November 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Luzviminda and 3:30 p.m. in San Rafael.

Bayron also said developments at the Balayong Park are ongoing despite the pandemic.

“Yong ating governance kahit may COVID-19 tuloy-tuloy naman. Gusto kong ibalita sa inyo na yong ating Balayong Park malaki na ang improvement dyan. Marami nang nagawa dyan. Suggestion ko kapag umuuwi kayo, dyan kayo dumaan cross kayo papuntang PSU para makita din ninyo,” he said.

In the Irawan Trade and Agriculture Center, he said, ongoing projects are the passenger and jeepney terminal, the public market, and the police station.

The city government’s “care initiatives”, such as the distribution of social pensions for elderly residents and persons with disabilities are also continuous.

“Yong ating caring programs tuloy-tuloy — yong pamimigay ng allowance sa senior citizens, sa mga PWD, yong sa mga tanod,” he said.

Bayron said the student assistance program, which was temporarily suspended since there is no face-to-face class, might be re-started end of November or early December with the Ugnayan sa Barangay.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts