Mayor Lucilo Bayron has announced the upcoming launch of the “Save Our Bays” project, which aims to safeguard three major city bays, with a particular focus on Puerto Princesa Bay.

This initiative is driven by the recognition that the pollution of Ulugan Bay, Honda Bay, and Puerto Princesa Bay is exacerbated by nearby coastal communities engaging in daily activities that impact their cleanliness and ecological well-being, Bayron said Monday.

The project will place special emphasis on the protection of Puerto Princesa Bay, recognizing that it is facing pollution challenges due to the presence of coastal communities in the area. He said these communities, characterized by dense populations and their daily activities, have a notable impact on the bay’s pollution levels.

“Ila-launch natin ito, at sana maintindihan ng bawat isa yong importance ng direction na ito. Kasi yong Puerto Princesa Bay, Ulugan Bay, Honda Bay ay mga major bays natin na magdadala ng maraming magagandang bagay para sa Puerto Princesa kaya kailangan nating i-save,” he said.

“At the rate we are going, pa terible ng pa terible yong pollution. Lahat tayo puwedeng may magawa tungkol dyan,” he added.

One proposed strategy to protect these bays, as mentioned by Bayron in a press conference on June 24, involves the relocation of coastal dwellers, with a particular focus on Puerto Princesa Bay. This bay is encompassed by four barangays where residents currently reside in close proximity to or directly on the waters.

Bayron stated that they have already conducted meetings with coastal dwellers regarding the proposed relocation strategy, and the responses received were generally positive and supportive.

“Kasi na-realize din nila na nasa danger zone talaga sila. Halimbawa may sunod problema talaga yon. Ngayon gagamitin natin yong Pambansang Pabahay Program ni Presidente Bongbong Marcos. Meron tayong nabiling lote doon sa Irawan, 21 hectares, tapos may tinitingnan pa tayong ibang lote ng city na matayuan natin ng mga dwelling units,” he said.

The challenge, however, is when constructions will begin so they can be relocated.

But Bayron is optimistic that the city government can do this to protect the Puerto Princesa Bay.