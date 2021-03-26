Puerto Princesa to join Earth Hour

The City ENRO's promotional material for Earth Hour 2021. // Photo from the City ENRO Facebook page.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) is encouraging everyone to switch off their lights from 8:30 to 9:30 in the evening to celebrate Earth Hour this Saturday, March 27.

As part of this year’s celebration, the office has partnered with local business Viet Village in Barangay Sta. Lourdes as the host venue for a small celebration where a small program will be held with a live acoustic band, prize giveaways, and an LED light display during the switch-off hour.

City ENRO chief Atty. Carlo Gomez explained that due to tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the city, there will be no fanfare or big celebrations to promote climate change awareness and environmental conservation this coming Earth Hour.

However, everyone is encouraged to switch-off their unnecessary lights at home, a practice that is observed worldwide since 2007.

“Because of the current restrictions, we have decided to forego the big events and mass gatherings. Everyone is encouraged to switch off their unnecessary lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM instead. We will also be showing informational videos on our social media page, which they can watch,” Gomez said in an interview Friday.

Those who want to join may visit Viet Ville and enjoy their offerings.

The Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) will also be giving away tumblers for winners of a quiz show during the program.

Gomez added that SM Puerto Princesa, also their partner establishment, will be participating as well by switching off their lights. Informational videos about environmental conservation will be presented in select areas, and there will also be a dance performance and LED light display.

“We have been partnering with big establishments because they contribute to some of the biggest environmental impacts especially here in the city,” Gomez explained.

Earth Hour is a global movement spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) every March 27, where individuals to big businesses are encouraged to switch off their lights to reduce light and energy pollution.

