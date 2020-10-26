Oct 26, 2020

Puerto Princesa to host virtual ‘Subaraw Festival’ in celebration of UR day

Oct 26, 2020 Romar Miranda

The local government “embraces the new normal” as it “walks down the memory lane” through the “best of Subaraw Festival” from the preceding years.

Virtual Subaraw Festival 2020 is set to run from November 2 to 11. (Photo courtesy of city government of Puerto Princesa)

The city government is set to host a virtual Subaraw Festival from November 2 to 11, looking back on the past festivities as Puerto Princesa remains to enforce tight measures against public gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Subaraw Biodiversity Festival has already created joyful and festive memories in the hearts of those who had experienced it. As we embrace the new normal,  [we will] walk down memory lane through the best of the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival,” the city government said in a statement.

 

The grand float parade is one of the attractions during the Subaraw Festival. (File photo)

Marking its third year since its debut in 2018, Subaraw from the words suba (river) and taraw (limestone cliff), is a local festivity in homage to the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR).

The local government had since planned Subaraw to be the “go-to” festival in Puerto Princesa, with hopes of being at par with the Sinulog of Cebu, Masskara of Bacolod, and Panagbenga of Baguio City.

 

Miss Subaraw is also crowned during the Subaraw Festival. Last year’s crown was taken home by Silvana Rauch from Angeles, Pampanga, followed by Shara Maxine Barber of Palawan State University as first runner up and Danielle Isabelle Dolk from Laguna as 2nd runner up. (File photo)

Novermber 11 marks “Puerto Princesa Underground River Day” based on Proclamation No. 816.

PPUR was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and affirmed as the New Seven Wonders of Nature of the World on November 11, 2011.

 

