Puerto Princesa city sports director Atty. Rocky Austria visited the city council during its 32nd regular session on February 20 to update its members about the several sports events that will happen in the city.

Austria said that the Philippine Table Tennis Federation National Selection 2023 will take place in the city from February 22–26. Table tennis champions from different parts of the Philippines will be there.

With only two weeks to prepare, Austria said that the city was able to meet the requirements of the organizers after Ting Ledesma, president of the Philippine Table Tennis Federation (PTTF), surveyed the indoor facilities of the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex, the venue of the Philippine qualifiers.

Austria said that more than 40 of the 100 athletes who were supposed to come have already arrived and are staying at the Palawan State University Hostel.

In honor of the 151st anniversary of the founding of Puerto Princesa City and the 19th Balayong Festival, Austria asked people to join the “Human Chess” tournament at Balayong Park and watch it.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three participating teams in the said event.

After the success of last year’s IRONMAN 70.3, Austria said that plans are already being made for this year’s triathlon event.

The event will take place on October 4, which is earlier than the original date of November 11, which was chosen because it was the same day as the Subaraw Festival.

Additional events were also slated alongside the IRONMAN 70.3. This includes IRONKIDS Philippines, open for youth aged six to fifteen, and the “Princesa Run,” open to locals. Austria also thanked the City Council for its assistance with the City Sports program.

The sports director said that the facilities that were constructed are thoroughly used by different people and are being put to good use.

The City Sports Office is also looking forward to the boost in tourism that these sports events can help to provide.

