Puerto Princesa City is hosting a major big bike event in November expected to be attended by over 500 enthusiasts from all over the country.

Dubbed “Legendary Ride”, the event to be held on November 19 has been slated as part of the Subaraw Festival celebrations for the Underground River.

Demetrio Alvior, city tourism head, explained that the special big bike riding event is intended to promote areas in the city and province as premier sports tourism destinations. An estimated 500 to 600 big bike riders, including mechanics, families, and supporters, are expected to stay in the city for about a week.

“Dito gaganapin ang Legendary Rides kasi sila pala ay almost every month ay nag iikot sa Pilipinas gamit ang mga big bike na tag 1,000 cc. Parang Ironman din at one week sila halos mag-stay dito. May mga bisita din sila na gustong i-explore ang Palawan, we are expecting 500 to 600 participants kaya ibig sabihin ay maraming malalaking motor ang makikita dito,” he said.

Alvior said that hotels, lodging, and restaurants should seize the chance to generate revenue following the economic loss caused by the pandemic.

“‘Yong mga accommodation ay pwede ibenta ng ating mga kababayan for the whole month of November, ito na iyong panahon natin na makabawi. Hindi lang ito riders kung pati mga mechanics, may family, may friends na gustong maexplore ang Puerto Princesa City,” Alvior said.

The riders’ initial route will be from Balayong Park to Nagtabon, then to the West Coast, to Barangay Abo-abo in Sofronio Española, and finally to Puerto Princesa City.

Alvior also stated that the riders’ large bikes will be an attraction to the general public and city residents.

“Motor pa lang nila ay attraction na, sobrang dami non at ang iingay non. Ang itinerary nila ay from Balayong Park, iikot sila ng Nagtabon papuntang Tagkawayan, lulusot ng West Coast hanggang Abo-abo at babalik ng Puerto Princesa City. Sa gabi may party din,” Alvior said.

“Ang November is also celebration din ng Subaraw, loaded tayo this November kaya maganda din ang pasok ng December,” he added.

