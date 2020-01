Puerto Princesa to host Ironman Triathlon 70.3

It will be held on November 8, hoping to invite 5,000 international guests from 36 countries.

City tourism officer Aileen Cynthia Amurao said Monday it will be held on November 8, hoping to invite 5,000 international guests from 36 countries.

“’Yong Ironman o ‘yong triathlon, contest ‘yan na swimming, biking, and running. Nasa limang libo po ang ine-expect natin na guests, international ‘yan at 36 countries ang magpa-participate. Ayon sa napag-usapan, lahat ay manggagaling sa bayan then ang daan nila ay dito sa Montible then swimming na galing sa City Beach at lalabas sila sa Bacungan, walang magbabalikan,” she said.

Amurao said that a bulk of tourists and guests are expected to arrive before the final event.

She said Ironman 70.3 is an opportunity for the west coast barangays to showcase their local products and services to not only help in boosting the economy but also provide additional income.

“Inaasahan na tatlo hanggang limang araw prior doon sa event which is November 8 ay napakaraming tao ang pupunta dito at mula ‘yan sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo para sumali sa contest. Inaasahan natin na magiging masigla ang ekonomiya ninyo pero paano? Sa turismo ay nandoon na kayo kaagad, kakailanganin din ng mga tao na magseserbisyo halimbawa na lang tubig, pinaka-basic, dapat ready ang mga tao at produkto ninyo,” Amurao said.

Other details of the event are not yet available as of now.

Based on available data, Ironman 70.3, also known as Half Ironman, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races. The 70.3 means the total distance in miles (113.0 km) in the race which consists of a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run.

Aside from this, she also added that the eco-adventure will be from Barangay Irawan to Simpocan and the Salakot.

The eco-adventure is temporarily suspended due to conflict between two barangays but will be operational soon, she said.

“Alam natin na ang isang tourist destination dito ay ang Salakot Falls pero nagkaroon ng hindi pagkakaunawaan sa pagitan ng dalawang barangay kaya hindi muna kami pumasok sa issue niyan. Hopefully, ma-operate na ng maayos,” she said.

“Yong isa pa, ang eco adventure tour, manggagaling from Irawan to Simpocan, hindi rin gumagana ngayon dahil may hindi rin pagkakaunawaan ang dalawang barangay. Sa singilan medyo nagkakagulo, ang sabi kasi kapag galing ng Irawan ay hindi na nasisingil ng Simpocan then kapag galing ng Simpocan ay hindi na rin nasisingil ng Irawan,” Amurao added.

