The City of Puerto Princesa will have its own policy-making body, similar to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) but separate from it.

The PCSD, in its meeting on September 8, approved the proposal to create the Puerto Princesa Council for Sustainable Development (PPCSD), which will focus only on environmental-related matters concerning the city.

PCSDS spokesperson Jovic Fabello told Palawan News the separate council was formed following consultations between Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron and PCSD Staff Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta. During the meeting, Bayron brought up the idea of creating a separate council for Puerto Princesa that would only deal with PCSD issues. This would allow the city to bring its programs and services closer to its specific partners and stakeholders.

Fabello said that the consultations started after the elections, even though the city had been asking for a place to meet for a long time.

Fabello said PPCSD will be an attached agency of the PCSD but will “act independently” and that the staff will also be composed of the regular staff of the PCSD but may have additional members.

“Parte pa rin ng PCSD. Resulta ito ng rigorous consultation ng PCSDS with the city mayor kasi during the past, nahihirapan si mayor umatend dahil ang sinasabi nya nga, ang concern is buong Palawan. So ang gusto nya sana, pag may meeting, ang concern lang ay under the jurisdiction ng Puerto Princesa. So ang mangyayari, magkakaroon ng PPCSD kung saan, lahat ng concern ng siyudad ng Puerto Princesa pagdating sa SEP, sa mga projects at iba pang environmental concerns ay doon pag-uusapan,” Fabello said.

“The chair will be the city mayor, while ang membership ay pwedeng madagdagan from the city council and other members deemed necessary by the mayor. Sa part naman ng PCSDS, nandoon pa rin yung executive director and yung secretariat will be the same. Ang staff ay manggagaling pa rin sa present composition ng PCSDS, and then pwedeng may madagdag, not as regular members but as members ng committee,” he added.

On the part of the PCSDS, Fabello said that Matta wants ecological conservation and administration to be borderless.

“Ibig sabihin kailangan lahat involved. So para ma-entice yung city to actively participate sa sustainable development, kailangan itong gawin,” he said.

The PPCSD will have its first regular council meeting on September 29.

“So ang mangyayari, sa loob ng dalawang buwan ay magkakaroon ng dalawang regular meeting – one for PCSD and one for PPCSD,” Fabello explained.

