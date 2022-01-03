Puerto Princesa City mayor Lucilo Bayron on Monday bared the city government’s priorities for 2022, which are mostly post-Odette recovery and restoration efforts.

In a speech during the flag ceremony, Bayron tasked the department heads of key city government offices to come up with recovery plans for the various sectors badly affected by the typhoon. He specifically told the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) to formulate a collective restoration plan and work with the City Tourism Office for economic recovery and with the Agriculture Office to help affected farmers and fisherfolk.

“Kailangan apurahin na natin ‘yan. City Planning, Agriculture, Veterinarian, [para sa] farmers’and fisherfolks’ livelihood restoration plan. Kasi alam nating lahat na ‘yong tinamaan ng bagyo doon sa norte, ubos and kanilang pinagkukuhanan ng pagkain sa pang-araw-araw, ‘yong mga hayop nila nagkawala na,” said Bayron.

The City Health Office was tasked to continue amping up anti-COVID vaccination efforts and instilling minimum public health protocols. Bayron also tasked the department to bring up measures to prevent possible entry of the Omnicron variant and to fast-track the delivery of medical equipment to satellite clinics.

The City Budget and Assessor’s offices were also told to formulate programs that would bring in revenue or encourage donations to fund the restoration efforts. Likewise, the Treasurer’s Office and the Social Welfare and Development Office were told to take account of all cash and in-kind donations for proper accounting and recognition of donors.

Bayron also stated that he will designate deputy mayors in the northern mini city halls with agriculture and engineering backgrounds.

“We will have to designate a deputy mayor, hindi nalilimit sa co-terminos. Naghahanap ako ng mai-designate na coming from agriculture and coming from engineering. Ide-designate natin sa Macarascas at sa San Rafael,” he said.

Bayron also stated that all projects that were supposed to be done in 2020 and 2021 should be fast-tracked, while all projects scheduled for 2022 should start already. After the speech, all department heads were summoned by Bayron for a meeting on the same day to discuss their recovery plans.

Bayron also invited everyone to join the general cleanup drive on Saturday, January 8, which will be assembled at Mendoza Park. The cleanup drive will initially focus on clearing fallen trees and debris in the city proper. He added that he is optimistic that with collective effort, Puerto Princesa will be able to rebuild from the aftermath of the storm.

“Naniniwala ako with your cooperation dito sa Puerto Princesa, mauuna tayong bumangon keysa sa ibang mga cities, municipalties, and provinces na tinamaan ng bagyo,” he said.