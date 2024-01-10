The Puerto Princesa City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) and local line agencies are set to strictly implement City Ordinance No. 1215, requiring all motor vehicles and bicycles to stop at pedestrian crossings when people are crossing.

The ordinance aims to address pedestrian-related accidents, which have been identified as one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents in the city.

Prompted by CTMO reports, the ordinance encourages the public to use pedestrian lanes for crossing. This is to ensure safety and avoid accidents resulting from jaywalking, hit-and-run incidents, side sweeping, and similar mishaps.

The ordinance said vehicles must slow down 10 meters before pedestrian lanes and come to a complete stop at any pedestrian lane, even if only one person is crossing.

Drivers are also required to wait for 5 seconds after the last person has crossed before resuming movement. This will ensure proper caution and helps prevent accidents.

Penalties for violators of the ordinance are outlined. The first offense incurs a fine of ₱500, the second offense is penalized with ₱1,000, and the third offense warrants a ₱1,500 penalty.

The CTMO will collaborate with the Land Transportation Office, City PNP, and Barangay Tanods to effectively implement Ordinance Number 1215 and enhance pedestrian safety in Puerto Princesa.