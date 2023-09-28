Puerto Princesa City will soon be declared as Green Justice Zone, Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced during the Tourism Gala and Awarding ceremonies at the Costa Palawan last Wednesday night.

The justice zone is a program of the European Union and being spearheaded by the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Court of Appeals, and Sandiganbayan.

City Administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa said Supreme Court Associate Justice Ma. Filomena Singh, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi, and Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jaime Caringal visited the city yesterday and discussed the details of the Green Justice Zone with city government officials.

He explained that the EU and the Philippine courts are selecting cities in the country to be declared as justice zones. For example, Zamboanga will be declared as justice zone for anti-trafficking because it is the prevalent case in the city.

“Tayo naman, mataas yung level ng pangangalaga natin, yung conservation and preservation ng environment so ang magiging programa nila dito ay green justice zone,” Pedrosa said.

He further stated that the program pertains to policies and rules of procedures of courts, prosecution and law enforcement.

“Para hindi nagkakaroon pasahan ng trabaho, dapat cohesive yung action ng lahat ng opisina at syempre kasama dyan yung community para matugunan yung totoong pangangalaga ng ating environment,” he explained.

“Isang halimbawa dyan is is yung nahuling illegal logger, ang nagiging judgement lang ay pinapakulong and then pino-forfeit yung nahuling kahoy sa kanyang possession tapos wala na. hindi nakalagay kung paano i-dispose yung kahoy so nabubulok na lang so hindi na mahanap sa inventory,” he said.

“Ang magiging sistema nito ay kumplethin yung proseso. Halimbawa yung isang nakulong, paglaya nya mayroong programa na para ma-restore kung ano yung violation. Halimbawa baka mag-order yung court na yung pinutol na kahoy ay palitan,” he added.

Pedrosa further said Justices Musngi and Caringal will return on October 11 to discuss more details and then the program will be launched tentatively on November 10 in line with the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival celebration.