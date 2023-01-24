The city government is set to sign an agreement with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) to implement a housing development project for the informal settlers in Puerto Princesa.

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron announced during the flag ceremony at City Hall on Monday that he met with representatives of the department last week and presented requests and proposals for the establishment of a housing program in Puerto Princesa.

He said once the memorandum of understanding (MOU) is ready, DHSUD Usec. Avelino Tolentino will come to the city for the signing.

“Usec. Mallari is also flying in but I don’t know yet what is his concern, but right now, we want to expedite the preparation of necessary documents for the program,” Bayron said.

He also stated that he has tasked city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa and the city housing office with determining the number of Quito-area residents who will be relocated.

“The estimate will then be forwarded to the City Architect’s Office for the design of the housing units and the temporary settlements that will accommodate those who will be relocated,” he said.

The mayor also said the meeting with DHSUD officials was a result of their efforts in trying to access national housing programs of President Ferdinand Marcos.

We need details on how to access national government housing agencies so that we can ride on to their programs in order for us to be able to give decent housing to our constituents especially in the coastal areas, and at the same time, save our bays – Puerto Princesa Bay, Honda Bay, Ulugan Bay and other sea waters of the city,” he explained.

