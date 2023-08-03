A swimmer from Puerto Princesa City, who is a member of the MIMAROPA delegation in the on-going Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City, bagged a gold medal in record-setting fashion in the swimming competition last Tuesday, August 1.

The 18-year-old Quendy Fernandez, who just graduated from Puerto Princesa City Science High School, ruled the 100-meter backstroke women’s secondary category, setting a new Palarong Pambansa record with 1 minute 06.35 seconds, erasing the previous record by a hairline.

The old Palaro mark of 1 minute 06.58 seconds was set by Samantha Therese Coronel in the 2018 Palaro.

A member of the Palawan Swimming Club, Fernandez has been making waves since 2018.

She earned a slot in the MIMAROPA team after bagging seven gold medals in the MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Meet held in Romblon last May.

In December 2022, Fernandez also represented the Philippines in the 44th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but fell short of a podium finish, landing at 4th place in the 100-meter backstroke.

PSC head coach Stephen Mark Dalisay said that while Fernandez is into swimming, she never sets aside her studies as she graduated with high honors.

“She has qualified for college at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus although I haven’t asked what course she wants to take,” Dalisay told Palawan News in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Aside from the 100-meter backstroke gold, Fernandez also pocketed silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke on Wednesday and will be eyeing more in the 50-meter backstroke today and 50-meter freestyle on Friday.

“We are actually focusing more on the backstroke where we are aiming for another gold (and another

possible new record) because that’s where she really excells,” Dalisay said of Fernandez.

Dalisay further stated that aside from Fernandez, another swimmer is also representing the province in the elementary division.

Zozimo Joseph Tuvera will also aim for a medal also in 50-meter backstroke today.

“We have been encouraging him to give his all to be able to win a medal,” Dalisay said.