The city government has begun working on its goal to build an integrated fish port that will serve as a hub for the city’s fishing community, seafood processing industry, and retail market.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced during Monday’s flag-raising at the city hall, that Puerto Princesa will be hosting guests, including senior representatives from the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) and the Frabelle Group of Companies.

The purpose is for the city government to present the comprehensive plans for the proposed one-stop-shop facility that they hope to establish on the east coast of Barangay Buenavista. This facility aims to streamline various processes related to the fishing industry and serve as a central hub for fishermen, processors, and other stakeholders.

“This week, darating yong general manager ng PFDA. Medyo malaki ang ating laban dito, iprepresenta natin sa kanya, kasi humihingi tayo ng assistance sa kanya para ma-establish yong ating integrated fish port dito. Kasama niya yong presidente ng Frabelle Group of Companies at yong kaibigan ng lungsod na si Sandy Sandoval,” he said.

He acknowledged that Sandoval played a significant role in organizing the meeting, which is expected to initiate the progress of the project.

Mayor Bayron’s administration first introduced the integrated fish port as a crucial component of Puerto Princesa’s long-term development agenda in 2022.

Its inclusion, he previously said, underscores the city government’s dedication to promoting sustainable growth and meeting the specific requirements of its fishing industry.