The city’s tourism department is negotiating to restore direct flights from Incheon and to launch new routes from Jeju Island via Taiwan in an effort to lure back South Korean travelers to Puerto Princesa.

According to City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. the trip to South Korea that Mayor Lucilo Bayron and other local officials took was primarily intended to look for investors and to entice back its visitors to Puerto Princesa.

“Very fruitful yong aming business meetings sa iba-ibang mga mayors sa South Korea—from Jeju, Seoul—halos lahat ng mga leaders nakausap namin, mga governors, at lahat naman ay very positive. Ang pinaka objective natin is talagang yong purpose noong visit is more on tourism,” he said during the Arampangan Ta segment of the CTD’s Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa program.

“Nag-iinvite tayo ng mga investors sa Puerto Princesa, at mga direct flights na sana matulungan tayo. Sabi ko nga, before the pandemic may direct flight tayo—yong Korean community ang No. 1 na foreign tourist arrivals sa Puerto Princesa. Ang sabi namin, sana maibalik nila, which is very positive naman,” Alvior added.

Alvior added that they hope to restart the Incheon flight and open the Jeju Island route through Taiwan, which would bring South Korean visitors back to Puerto Princesa following the pandemic.

He said one of the several leaders with whom they interacted visited the city in February, which simplified their presentation.

“Tatakbo yata na president ng Korea yon. Dito sila pala noong last week ng February. Sobrang na-appreciate nila yong Puerto Princesa kaya pag present namin, napakadali kasi nakita na nila,” said Alvior, adding what’s selling is Puerto Princesa’s natural environment.

After being suspended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct flights between Incheon, South Korea, and Puerto Princesa City, are anticipated to restart in 2023, he said earlier.

He also stated that negotiations are underway with SkyJet to enable direct flights between Incheon and the city, and vice versa.

