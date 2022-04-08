Angelica Lopez, the 2018 Miss Puerto Princesa, has been chosen as one of the 32 delegates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition.

The 21-year-old beauty is a Palawan State University Psychology student who advocates for youth mental health awareness.

Lopez expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her journey since the beginning of the competition on her Facebook page.

“This is it, my beloved Palaweños!!! We are now one step closer to the crown. Yes, WE. Because I wouldn’t be able to make it to this pedestal of greatness if it weren’t for all of you who have been there on my side since the beginning of my journey here in Miss Universe Philippines,” said Lopez.

- Advertisement -

Lopez was chosen as one of the Top 3 Picks for the “Fashion & Runway Challenge,” where Baguio representative Ghenesis Latugat was proclaimed the challenge winner, during the organization’s virtual challenges.

Lopez said she will double her effort on her pageant training and get in better shape for the next step of her journey when pressed about her goals.

“I continuously practice my pasarela, hit the gym, and have Q&A sessions regularly. I also ensure that I am taking vitamins, getting hydrated, and eating right. Sometimes it could get really tiring, pero iniisip ko na lang po na para po sa mga kapwa Palaweño ko po itong laban na ito. And of course, for my character improvement na din po,” she said.

On April 30, the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Pasay, will host the big coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

At the conclusion of the event, Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez will crown her successor. The winner will compete in the Miss Universe competition in 2022, representing the Philippines.