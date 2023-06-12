The recently concluded Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) 2023 held in Tagaytay City, Cavite, on June 11-12 saw students from various schools in the MIMAROPA Region showcase their journalism skills.

The young elementary and secondary journalists and broadcasters displayed their talents in different categories, creating a competitive atmosphere that highlighted the best of campus journalism.

The Schools Division Offices (SDOs) in the region were represented, each presenting their finest in the field of information dissemination. The competition was fierce as students aimed to demonstrate their abilities and secure a spot in the highly anticipated National Schools Press Conference (NSPC).

The cit government’s information office said several students from Puerto Princesa emerged as champions in their respective categories, guaranteeing their qualification for the NSPC qualifiers.

Margaux Silverio from Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School (PPPES) excelled in Copyreading and Headline Writing, while Josh Tero from Mangingisda Elementary School (MES) triumphed in Photojournalism. Jean Garcia of Palawan National School (PNS) stood out in News Writing, and Audley Aban from Puerto Princesa City National Science High School (PPCNSHS) showcased excellence in Science and Technology Writing.

Adding to the city’s success, Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School (PPPES) also claimed victory in the Radio Scripting and Broadcasting-English Elementary category. Furthermore, the school’s group garnered several special awards, including Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter, Best in Infomercial, Best in Script, and Best in Technical Application.

The City Information Office (CIO) added that the SDO of Puerto Princesa City also received accolades in various categories. PPPES secured the 2nd runner-up position in Radio Scripting and Broadcasting-Filipino for the Elementary level and attained the 1st runner-up spot in Collaborative Writing-English.

PNS, on the other hand, achieved 2nd runner-up in Radio Scripting and Broadcasting-English for the Secondary level.

Individuals and groups from the conference also secured positions in other categories.

The upcoming NSPC competition will take place in Cagayan de Oro in July.

