The tourism office in Puerto Princesa has stepped up promotions for a waterfall named after the Tagbanua word “kuring,” which means “cat,” as a tourist attraction on the west coast of the city, nestled among the lush greeneries and rugged terrains of Barangay Simpocan.

Tagkuriring Falls, about 44.6 kilometers from downtown, is located in Sitio Lalawigan in Simpocan, according to Mark Maringit of the City Tourism Office (CTO) in its maiden program “Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa” that aired live on its Facebook page, Puerto Princesa Tourism, on April 1.

Maringit said that based on their research, the Tagbanua indigenous peoples (IP) named the falls Tagkuriring because they used to hear cats in the area when hunting for food.

“Ang Tagkuriring Falls ay nagsimula sa Tagbanua na salita na ‘kuring’ na ang ibig sabihin ay pusa. Noong araw daw kasi, habang nangangaso ang mga Tagbanua, ay may naririnig silang mga pusa, o kuriring, kaya naman ito tinawag na Tagkuriring, o lugar ng mga pusa (The name Tagkuriring Falls comes from the word ‘kuring,’ which means ‘cat.’ The Tagbanua used to hear ‘kuriring’ cat sounds when hunting for food, which is why they named it Tagkuriring, or a sanctuary for cats),” he said.

Admission is P30 for waterfall chasers and weekenders who wish to visit. If guests want to remain longer and just commune with nature, they can rent a cottage for P200.

“Kung manggagaling ka ng Tagkawayan, 15 minutes of driving papunta sa kanilang information center at additional 10 minutes of walking para makarating sa mismong falls (If you’re coming from Tagkawayan, it’ll take 15 minutes to drive to their information center and another 10 minutes to walk to the falls),” Maringit said.

“May life vest din na nirerentahan doon na P50 at ang ating community guide naman is P200 minimum of seven persons yan (A life vest can be rented for P50 and a community guide can be hired for P200 for a minimum of seven persons),” he added.

Michie Hitosis-Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief of the CTO, said Tagkuriring Falls is a nature-adventure attraction that is both tough and exciting because of the 25-minute hike across steep inclines.

Photo from Tagkuriring Waterfalls FB page.

During the pandemic, however, the Community Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) site’s administration diverted the route to the falls to make it easier for tourists to get there.

She described Tagkuriring Falls as stunning, with cool waters and a natural rock pool on the cliff’s edge derived from years of weathering.

“Pagdating niyo doon sa falls, mag-e-enjoy talaga kayo dahil napakaganda talaga, safe po ito, and then sa taas ng falls parang may tila kawa na nandoon (When you get to the falls, you will really enjoy it as it is beautiful and safe, and then on top of the falls there is a rock pool),” she said.

“Puntahan ninyo ito dapat. Ilagay niyo sa inyong bucket list itong ating Tagkuriring Falls na matatagpuan sa west coast area ng Puerto Princesa (Pay a visit to the place. Put Tagkuriring Falls, which is located on Puerto Princesa’s west shore, on your bucket list),” she said.

The pool can be accessible by climbing a 13-foot elevation, according to Loren Mendoza-Zapra, a community organizer for the CBST, who told Palawan News on Sunday that it can fit roughly six people.

“Madali lang din po akyatin, medyo mababa lang. Kasya po ang anim [sa parang pool], or siguro more than pa (It’s not difficult to climb because it’s not very high. The rock pool can hold up to six people, possibly more),” Zapra said.

Meneses said visitors can go directly to the falls to visit, but advance booking is also possible by contacting 09654715577.

Tagkuriring Falls is part of the CBST tour circuit that was launched with the Mother Tree and Marine Turtle Reserve in Brgy. Simpocan, and the Tagkawayan Beach in Brgy. Bacungan on March 30 as the city reopens to travelers.