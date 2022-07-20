- Advertisement by Google -

Puerto Princesa will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 and the entire province of Palawan on Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) said in a statement Tuesday.

DOH officer-in-charge undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also revealed that a new COVID-19 Alert Level System will be up by mid-August based on the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Part of the said order is to review future directions for the COVID-19 Alert Level System and recommend the updated membership of the IATF-EID, to allow for prompt science and evidence-based decisions.

“Makakaasa po ang ating mga kababayan na mananatili ang gabay pangkalusugan ng kagawaran. Amin pong inaaral kung paano natin maipaparating ng mas maigi pa sa taumbayan kung ano ang kasalukuyang kalagayan ng COVID-19 para sila ay makaiwas dito” Vergeire added.

- Advertisement -