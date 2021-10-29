Some municipalities in Southern Palawan, including the southern part of Puerto Princesa will experience moderate to heavy rainfalls with lightning and high gusts, according to an advisory posted Friday by the local office of the state weather bureau.

Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1 from the Mactan Radar, issued at 5:11 a.m. by the local office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), indicated that the municipalities of Bataraza, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, and Aborlan, as well as the southern portion of Puerto Princesa, would experience rains within one to two hours.

Everyone is urged to take precautions against the dangers linked with these risks, which include flash floods and landslides, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon has intensified, affecting certain areas in Luzon and Visayas. Because of its intensification, the amihan will bring cold wind and isolated rain showers with thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

“Ang amihan o northeast monsoon ay bahagyang lumakas, ngayon ay naaapektuhan ang buong Luzon at Visayas. Dahil dito, makakaranas tayo ng malamig na simoy ng hangin, lalo na sa bandang madaling araw,” said PAGASA Central Office weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over Batanes and Babuyan islands due to the northeast monsoon. The sea conditions are moderate to rough levels with a wave height up to 4.5 meters.

“Paalala sa ating mga kababayan sa mga nabanggit na lugar na huwag muna pumalaot dahil inaasahan natin ang matataas na alon sa araw na ito,” he said.