The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Puerto Princesa City was recognized as one of the Most Outstanding SK Council Federations during a ceremony held in Iloilo City.

Councilor Myka Mabelle Magbanua, who is the city’s SK Federation president, said Monday that the city was one of the nine recipients of the award out of approximately 1,300 SK federations in the country in an event on June 12.

Apart from the SK award, she mentioned that the City Youth Development Office, headed by Ralph Richard Asuncion, was also one of the 25 recipients of the Most Outstanding Youth Development Office award.

“Across local government units (municipalities, cities, and provinces), only 25 received the Most Outstanding Local Youth Development Office award, and Puerto Princesa City is one of the recipients,” Magbanua said during the flag-raising ceremony at the Puerto Princesa City Hall.

“Another award we received is in the Most Outstanding SK Council Federation category. Our SK federation is one of the nine outstanding SK Federations in the entire Philippines,” she added.

The awards were given by the Philippine Sangguniang Kabataan Awards, organized by Unilab Foundation, Galing Pook Foundation, GoodGovPH, and Positive Youth Development Network, in partnership with the National Youth Commission.

Magbanua also expressed gratitude for the support that the city government has been providing to the youth sector, which she believes made the award possible.

“This is an honor for the city of Puerto Princesa, particularly for the youth sector,” she said.