Surfers from Nagtabon and Siargao took on San Vicente town’s best waves and dominated the 2nd SanVic Surfing competition at the Long Beach in Barangay Alimanguan last January 18-21.

The second staging of the surfing competition drew 77 surfers from Siargao, Baler, Zambales and La Union.

In the Men’s Long Board category Jellyod Flores of Nagtabon in barangay Bacungan took the crown to bag P40,000 while in the Short Board Open category, Siargao’s Edito Alcala emerged as the overall champion, taking home P50,000. Alcala also finished as 3rd runner-up in the Men’s Long Board taking home another P5,000 cash prize.

In the Women’s Long Board category, Junnelyn Badiang of Surigao del Sur finished at the top and won P25,000 while Jether Flores of Nagtabon aced the Junior Grommets category and pocketed P20,000.

Aside from the cash prizes sponsored by Megaworld Corporation Paragua Coast Town, the champions also received a free roundtrip ticket from Sunlight Air and an overnight stay in Hotel Elizabeth.

The competition was organized by United Tourism Enterprise Association (UNITEA) headed by Tonino Habana in cooperation with the local government unit of San Vicente, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and Lazuli Resorts.

Habana said the return of the competition after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 pandemic signals the resurgence of tourism industry in the town.

He also said hopes to bring the competition to a higher level in the next years to come and envisions to bring more national and international surfers to join the event.

He further said the plan of crowning the first Palawan champion was put on hold as local surfers requested for another competition to be held in Tagkawayan in Brgy. Bacungan.

“What we are dreaming of here is to have a Palawan champion who can join the Philippine team and eventually compete in international surfing. But what happened was they requested for another leg in Tagkawayan that’s why we decided not to award it here, which is actually good for Palawan because we now have four surfing spots,” Habana said.

Meanwhile, event director James Betia of Palawan Surfers’ League said that while he saw developments compared to the first staging of the competition, a lot of things can still be improved to make it better, particularly in terms of preparation.

“We can still improve on coordination, logistics and manpower,” Betia said.

“We also need to train more local judges because the goal of this is not only for the competition for the surfers, but also for the technical team so we also have trainees here right now who are undergoing training as judges, which is one important ingredient of a good competition,” he added.

Betia also stated that with the competition still at its initial stages, they have to wait for the right time for international surfers to notice the event.

“We know that local professional surfers are like eyeing it already but it so happened that there is an international event in La Union. Some told me that they wanted to go here but there is an international competition there,” he said.

He also said international surfers will just naturally come if we are running the competition really good.

“But that’s ok because it’s also hard for the local community right now because the logistics cannot handle it yet and the growth of the event should also be sustainable,” he explained.

About Post Author