The city government of Puerto Princesa, through Mayor Lucilo Bayron, will enter into an agreement with the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) and a developer for the construction and establishment of a housing project intended for the victims of a fire incident that occurred in Barangays Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa last Wednesday, February 7.

Bayron was granted authority by the Sangguniang Panlungsod to enter into a multi-stakeholder agreement with SHFC and a contractor for the development of the relocation site.

In his privilege speech during their regular session on Monday, Councilor Elgin Damasco said Bayron had requested the authority and that officials from SHFC are now in the city and have met with Bayron to discuss the agreement to construct a condominium-type high-rise building in Brgy. Irawan.

He also mentioned that while the beneficiaries will have to pay for the housing, Bayron wants the lots to be given for free to ease their burden.

“Officials of SHFC, including their president Federico Lacsa, are now here, as well as the developer, and in a meeting with Mayor Bayron. All we have to do is grant authority to the mayor to enter into a multi-stakeholder agreement with them for the implementation and start of a social housing project for the victims of the fire as well as other residents of the city who are living in a danger zone,” Damasco said.

“The monthly payment might be high, but what our mayor wants is that the lots be given for free through a usufract agreement para bumaba yung bayarin ng ating mga kababayan na makikinabang sa project na ito,” he added.

A total of 681 families or around 2,000 individuals (334 families from Barangay Bagong Silang, 347 from Pagkakaisa), who were victimized by the fire last week, are now sheltered in evacuation centers, which, he said, need immediate and long-term assistance.

Aside from the housing project, the city government has also allocated ₱80 million for the construction of a temporary shelter in Brgy. San Pedro, where the fire victims will be transferred while waiting for their relocation.

City Budget Officer Regina Cantillo said that in addition to the ₱80 million, there is another ₱10 million that will be given to the victims as additional financial aid while they are still in the evacuation centers and waiting to be transferred to the temporary shelter.

Earlier today, Bayron also ordered the release of ₱10,000 for victims whose houses were totally damaged and ₱5,000 for those with partially damaged houses and renters. Last week, the city government also distributed ₱5,000 each to the victims.