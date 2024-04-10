Despite the high heat index in Puerto Princesa City, its health office has tallied only four patients with heat-related illnesses since April 9 in hospitals.

The City Health Office (CHO) attributed the decrease in figures to their extensive awareness campaigns. These initiatives have effectively cautioned residents about the potential consequences of prolonged exposure to extreme heat, thereby contributing to the decline in cases.

Dr. Ralph Flores, a representative from the CHO, confirmed that all four workers are currently hospitalized. Their admission diagnoses indicate exertional heat exhaustion, directly linked to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

“Other than that, wala na tayo. Even sa [Health Emergency Response Operations], no difference sa usual calls natin,” Flores said.

“As for the others, like stroke-like or hypertension, meron na report. Pero hindi din klaro based sa history kung may exposure sa prolonged heat, kaya hindi ma-ascertain na heat ang main reason but surely it has an effect somehow,” he added.

Flores attributed the decrease in heat-related illness admissions to the impactful awareness campaigns conducted by various health offices in Puerto Princesa, particularly on social media platforms.

According to recent data from PAGASA, the heat index consistently measured at 42 degrees Celsius for Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan from April 4-8, with a slight increase to 43 degrees on April 9 and 10. These readings categorize both areas in the “danger zone,” marking them among the hottest locations in the country.

The CHO remains committed to providing daily updates through its health education and promotion unit via the Gabay Pangkalusugan ng Puerto Princesa City Facebook page.