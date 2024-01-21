Puerto Princesa City, in the Mimaropa region, bucks the trend of rising adolescent birth rates in Mimaropa region, recording a decrease in 2022, the Commission on Population and Development reported based on the latest civil registry statistics results released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The population commission stated Friday in a release that according to the statistics authority, the highly urbanized city registered 180 live births among adolescents, showing a decline from its 2021 data.

This situation in Puerto Princesa contrasts with the broader regional trend, where there has been an increase in childbirth among young girls, particularly in the 10 to 14 age group. Palawan province, in contrast, recorded 1,484 live births among adolescents aged 10 to 19, the highest in the Mimaropa region.

Palawan is followed by Oriental Mindoro with 1,448 live births, Occidental Mindoro with 788, Romblon with 422, and Marinduque with 288.

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) said the region reported a total of 4,610 adolescent births, which is 3.07 percent of the national figure. This includes a rise from 63 live births in 2020 to 94 in 2022 among the 10-14 age group.

Nevertheless, the number of live births registered in Mimaropa is notably less than those in the three adjacent regions with the highest figures, specifically Calabarzon with 19,018 live births, Central Luzon recording 17,107, and the National Capital Region reporting 12,540 live births.

As a result, the Commission is now strongly pushing for the immediate passage of the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill to protect young mothers from potential harm.

“The glaring statistics demand immediate and concerted action and intervention. The rise in adolescent live births not only poses a threat to the well-being of a young mother but also underscores the urgency to pass the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill pending in Congress,” CPD Mimaropa Regional Director Reynaldo Wong said.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill 8910, known as the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Act, in September 2023. House Speaker Martin Romualdez explained then that it aims to tackle the issue of early pregnancy and parenting, a social problem that negatively impacts the mother, the child, and society as a whole.

Based on surveys, he said the matter seemed to have intensified during the pandemic, a period when the government recommended everyone, including young people, to remain indoors as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The social cost of this issue and the negative impact on the national budget could run into billions – in terms of the government having to take care of young mothers and their babies. There is also the human development aspect,” the speaker stated then.

Wong said the proposed legislation aims to implement comprehensive programs that promote culturally sensitive, age- and developmentally-appropriate comprehensive adolescent sexuality education and circumstantial access to reproductive health services.

“As we await the bill’s enactment, the LGUs and regional line agencies in the region are intensifying their efforts to implement various devolved strategies and interventions to advance adolescent health and development,” Wong concluded.

Additionally, it seeks to establish support systems for young parents.