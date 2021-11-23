Puerto Princesa City health officials are seeing a decline in active cases and deaths as November comes to an end, fueling hopes that there will be a respite from the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Data on Monday from the city government’s live update showed that active cases are now at 707, and are reportedly showing good prospects of on-time recovery. This is much lower compared to the month of October, where cases reached more than a thousand and fluctuated between 900 to 1,000 every day.

“Generally speaking, ang mga kaso natin ay unti-unting bumababa. Andoon na tayo sa almost 700 na nagpapagaling right now. Bubuohin nila ang 14 days, bago sila i-discharge,” Dr. Dean Palanca of the city Incident Management Team (IMT) said.

“Hopefully, pagdating nga Disyembre, bumaba na ang mga kaso at masaya-saya na rin tayo. Kung Level 2 pa rin tayo next month. Nakadepende pa rin sa atin ito kung aalagaan natin ang ating community,” he added.

Palanca stressed the importance of still abiding by public health protocols and being tested for COVID-19 when one is feeling unwell. He stated that those with comorbidities and senior citizens must still exercise caution even if they are now allowed to go outdoors by virtue of Puerto Princesa being under Alert Level 2.

Mortality was also noted to be declining, Palanca added. In a presentation, he showed that there have been 53 deaths recorded from November 1 to 22. Out of these deaths, 48 were patients who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Ang ating mga mortality mas marami yung mga first two weeks ago keysa sa ngayon na kumukonti. Pero karamihan pa rin ng mga namamatay ay walang bakuna,” said Palanca.

Puerto Princesa and Palawan will be under Alert Level 2, a new quarantine classification system used throughout the country, starting November 22 to November 30.

Under this new classification, senior citizens and minors are free to go outdoors and enter establishments. Entertainment venues may also operate under the new classification. Wearing of face shields is also now optional in public and enclosed spaces, except for medical settings.