Puerto Princesa risk reduction office urges city residents to download StaySafe app

The Puerto Princesa City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is urging those having trouble with the StaySafe.ph mobile application to visit their help desk at the City Coliseum.

CDRRMO chief Earl Timbacaya told Palawan News that the help desk can assist those who are not tech-savvy or are experiencing technological issues on their devices.

“Marami talagang challenges using the app lalo na dito sa city, such as mabagal ang Internet o kaya may problema ang app sa phone. ‘Yong app mismo is a work in progress. A temporary solution was to establish a helpdesk. Dito sa City Coliseum, kasama sa dry run ‘yong pag-establish ng helpdesk,” he explained in a series of interviews.

StaySafe.ph is a contact tracing mobile app that functions as a digital logbook. The national government urged local governments to fully implement the app system so health officials do not need to use pen and paper data keeping records and risk spreading COVID-19. Users need the app to scan QR codes set up outside an establishment, which will be recorded in the country’s database, and they can also report if they are feeling ill. Meanwhile, establishments must register with the StaySafe system so they can get their unique QR code.

According to Timbancaya, users can also take a screenshot of their individual StaySafe profiles, which contains also contains a QR code holding the user’s personal information such as health condition and contact details.

“They can bring a laminated copy of their profile para ‘yong mismong establishment na ang magsa-scan ng QR code ng user. Halimbawa, papasok ang user sa establishment, pero wala siyang data o mabagal ang Internet sa phone niya, ‘yong establishment na ang bahala mag-scan sa kanila,” he said.

Timbancaya stated that the city government still encourages Puerto Princesa residents and business establishments to use the app despite its numerous reported technical issues.

“The app isn’t perfect, but we still encourage everyone to use it as much as possible,” he said.

