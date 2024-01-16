Puerto Princesa City has will be awarding cash incentives for its young athletes who excelled at the recent Batang Pinoy games.

The city government will reward its medalists with ₱50,000 for gold, ₱30,000 for silver, and ₱20,000 for bronze, as declared during the city’s flag ceremony on January 15 by Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Mayor Bayron said this is for the athletes’ impressive performance at the national sporting event, held in Metro Manila from December 17 to 22, 2023. Competing against more than 150 cities and provinces, the Puerto Princesa delegation achieved the 12th position overall – a notable accomplishment for the city in the field of sports.

Gregorio Austria, director of the City Sports Office commended the unwavering support from the local government and community, which he believes played an important role in the athletes’ success.

“Dahil sa suporta ng ating mahal na mayor, sa suporta ng ating Sangguniang Panlungsod, mga department heads, at sa inyong lahat. Dito sa Philippine National Games, kung saan ang mga participants dito ay cities and provinces, ay umaabot ng 150 plus, number 12 po tayo,” Austria said.

Bayron expressed his admiration and pride for the young champions, whose achievements have significantly raised Puerto Princesa’s profile in sports.

“Babatiin ko ang mga athlete ng Puerto Princesa kasama ang sports director natin, Atty. Rocky, na nagdala ng maraming honor sa ating lungsod. Imagine niyo, from 150 plus na teams, number 12 tayo. Ang mga kalaban natin ay taga-NCR, mga matatangkad sila,” the city mayor said.

Furthermore, the gold medalists from Puerto Princesa now have the opportunity to be included in the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) list for national players, potentially representing the country in major international competitions.

Bayron said these incentives and the recognition of their achievements not only reward the athletes’ hard work and dedication but also aim to inspire and cultivate future sporting talents in the city.

Below is the list of Batang Pinoy medalists:

Athletics

Nikki Anne Dalnay – gold medal [high jump]

Kenn Lucero – silver medal [long jump]

John Lloyd Cabalo – gold and silver medal [400 meters and 800 meters]

Van Alexander Obejas – bronze and silver medal [100-meter and 400-meter hurdle]

Coach: Marjorie Fernandez

John Lloyd Cabalo; Van Alexander Obejas; Isidro del Prado Jr.; Edgardo Alejan Jr. – silver medal [4x400meter relay]

Coach: Robert Laguda

Archery

Nathaniel Andrei Carlos; Godfrey Rain Coronel; Cush Astra Nambong – silver medal [team event U18]

Ramil Carlos – silver medal [olympic round – bare bow]

Carl Vangeo Datan – silver medal [olympic round compound]; bronze medal [qualifying round compound]

Coach: Aloren Calampiano

Arnis

Claude Eleazar Tucay – silver medal [padded stick – cadet lightweight]

Aury Carina Regalado – bronze medal [lightweight – padded stick]

Lejay Raul Alpahando – silver medal [cruiser weight live stick]

Coach: Olegario Crujedo

Boxing

Cherry May Rosas – gold medal [junior girls – bantam]

Ejay Gaballo – bronze medal [school boyus – pin]

Coach: Rowen Tabastabas

Vladimir Doblado – gold medal [welterweight]

Rendell Bierneza – bronze medal [light welter weight]

Coach: Rowell Padul

Taekwondo

Sean Viking Yebes – bronze medal [ kyorugi cadet]

Coach: Eric Cresmundo

Reille Angelica Mondragon – bronze medal [light – kyurugi seniors division]

Coach: Moises Tidalgo

Lawn Tennis

John Kendrick Bona – gold medal [singles]

Coach: John Kevin Bona

Wushu

Michelle Saldua – gold medal [girls 42 kilograms]

Earl John Trajeco – bronze medal [boys 48 kilograms]

Janelle Angel Resuma – bronze medal [girls 48 kilograms]

Coach: Mario Simbajon

Sepak Takraw

Mike Angelou Hotohot; John Jeffrey Morcillos; Samuel Badilla; Regie Reznan Pabriga; Christian Geoirge Encabo – bronze medal [men’s regu]

Swimming

Cindy Fernandez – bronze medal [100-meter backstroke]

Quendy Fernandez – gold medals [50m, 100m & 200m backstroke; 50m butterfly] silver [50m freestyle]

Cindy Fernandez; Quendy Fernandez; June Pearl Daganio; Maglia Jaye Dignadice – gold [4×50 medley relay]

Cindy Fernandez; Quendy Fernandez; June Pearl Daganio; Maglia Jaye Dignadice – gold medal [4×50 freestyle relay]